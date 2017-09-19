Tigers Get Region Win Over North Side

Lexington improved to 3-2 on the season Friday night, with a 31-6 win over North Side. More importantly, the Tigers evened up the region record at 1-1. After giving up 6 points in the 1st quarter, Lexington shut out North Side the rest of the game while rolling off 31 unanswered points. The Tigers will have a non-region home game this Friday night when Lexington plays host to Crockett County. These two teams have had some great battles over the past several years and Friday night should not be any different.

North Side scored its only touchdown of the game with 5:30 remaining in the 1st quarter on a 14-yard pass play. The extra point attempt was blocked and North Side led 6-0. As it turned out, that would be all the points North Side would score the entire game. Lexington failed to…

For complete story, see the September 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!