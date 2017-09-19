Scotts Hill Lions Fall To Rival Riverside

The Lions had a big game Friday night. They hosted the Riverside Panthers at Lions Stadium and with a packed crowd. The Lions fell behind early and could never fully recover.

The game started out with a drive spanning the length of the field to give Riverside a 7-0 lead. On the ensuing kick-off, the Lions fumbled the ball giving Riverside a short field and halfway through the first quarter the Panthers led the Lions, 14-0. The Lions would put a drive together but falter before they could get in scoring range. Both teams went back and forth, but it was Riverside extending their lead 21-0 before the halftime horn sounded.

In the second half, the Lions defense stepped up its game only giving up…

For complete story, see the September 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

