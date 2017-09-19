County Commission Holds Special Called Meeting

The Henderson County Commission met in a special called session on Thursday evening, September 14th. Teresa Jones, executive director for the Lexington-Henderson County Alliance was recognized to speak. After a brief introduction, she made a presentation on industrial recruitment similar to the one provided last week to the Lexington mayor and board. She reiterated that nearly half a million dollars had been received in grants for the area. “We are coming back, and we are coming back strong.” A resolution was approved..

For the complete story, see the September 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

