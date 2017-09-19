Henderson County North won the end of the year tournament Saturday at the Sportsplex in Jackson, with a 7-1 win over Medina. The Lady Tigers finished off an outstanding season with a record of 35-1. The lone loss came in the 2nd pool play game on Saturday. After the win streak ended at 31 games, HCN rallied and won the final four games of tournament play in dominating fashion. In fact, the Lady Tigers outscored the competition 22-5 in the final four games. Henderson County North ran the table in tournaments this year. The Lady Tigers participated in 6 tournaments and won all six, proving to be the most dominate team in HCN history.

Saturday had an early 9:00 start but that didn’t seem to bother Sydney French, who didn’t…

