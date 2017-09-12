LHS Tigers Get Historic Win Over Memphis Trezevant

Lexington landed a win Friday night that was both monumental and historic. After dropping to 1-2 on the season and with some key players out for the game, the Tigers pulled off a huge 43-20 win. The victory was the first ever against perennial powerhouse Memphis Trezevant. Lexington and Trezevant had met several times in the playoffs, including the 2010 semifinal game, but Friday night was the first time the two teams…

