Early Voting Tally Still Behind 2015

Election Administrator, Dan Miller, said that the early voting for the City of Lexington election came in at close of the polls with 828 early votes. Two absentee ballots have been received, bringing the total to 830. “That’s about forty down from the 2015 election, so I’d like to remind voters that we will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Thursday, September 14th.” Precincts open include…

