Warner Wood Meets Drew Barrymore

If you enjoy PEOPLE Magazine, you made have noticed Drew Barrymore on page 30 of the August 28th edition. Go back and look again, because she has someone special photographed with her – Warner Wood! Ms. Joyce Wood shared the article with us at the Lexington Progress and shares this information: “Warner Wood was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in November 2014. He is now in remission after two and half year courageous battle at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.” “We are thankful for…

For the complete story, see the September 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

