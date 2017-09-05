Tigers Fall To Liberty, Slip To 1-2 On Season

After waiting an extra day to face Liberty, the Lexington Tigers allowed 27 unanswered points in the 2nd half, and fell to 1-2 on the season after a 27-13 loss Saturday afternoon. The loss gives Lexington a record of 0-1 in region play. The Tigers owned the 1st half and led 13-0 at the break, but if ever there was a game that was a tale of two halves; this was one. Liberty was able to…

