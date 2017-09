He calmly tossed his hair back from his eyes and went into a graceful handstand. Kicking back upright, Lil G flashed a winner’s grin. When they said, “dynamite comes in small packages,” they could have had Gatlin “Lil G” Burton in mind. The seven-year-old Lexington native is small, light, smart, and imminently appealing… forty pounds of cute plus…

For the complete story, see the September 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

