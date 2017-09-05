Phoenix Rising Hillside Cottage Enjoys Ribbon Cutting Event
A quiet gentleman guided the way down to a quiet and restful cottage, flanked by an outdoor cooking pit in one corner and a bricked seating area in another. A path through a wooded glade leads down to a lake, ideal for boating, fishing or just relaxing. Henderson County’s newest attraction, The Phoenix Rising Hillside Cottage, “is perfect for a romantic retreat or for a whole family,” said Patricia Huff. She, along with…
For the complete story, see the September 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.
Many Thanks to the Lexington Progress Newspaper!
News article written by W. Clay Crook
Our heartfelt thanks are sent to the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce and Clay Crook, for introducing our start up hospitality business to the local community. The well written and very warm article described our intentions to provide good down home services to all of Henderson County. We have now positioned our business to the next level as we reach out to targeted populations celebrating anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, holidays, retreats, “at a week or weekend getaway not too far away” in Henderson County.