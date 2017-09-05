Lions Football Picks Up First Win Of The Season

The Lions won their first game of the 2017 season, with a high scoring game on a Saturday night on the Hill. The rain kept Scotts Hill off the field Friday night, but the Lions came out ready to play a tough game in their first region game of the season against a strong triple option team, in East Hickman. It didn’t take long for the Lions to get their night started, from the second play from scrimmage…

