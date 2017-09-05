Jury Selection Starts Saturday in Holly Bobo Trial

The Hardin County Courthouse, in Savannah, where the trial for Zachary Adams, defendant in the Holly Bobo case, is scheduled for Monday, September 11th
Final jury selection for defendant Zachary Adams is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9th, and the trial scheduled to begin on September 11th. Friday, September 8th, was held open by Judge C. Creed McGinley for any last minute motions. Pending before the court, with no motion yet filed to be heard, is the question of changing venue. The defense claims that as much as 73% of the…

For the complete story, see the September 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

