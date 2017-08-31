Reeves Bros. Collecting for Houston Relief

The Reeves Bros. Trucking trailer across from Taco Bell on West Church Street is collecting items for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in the Houston area. Canned goods, Pop-tarts, paper plates and paper towels, peanut butter, toiletries are all on the list of items needed for the relief effort. The doors of the trailer will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and the company hopes to make the relief trip Tuesday. Reeves Bros. is providing the truck, trailer, driver and the fuel for the relief effort from Lexington.

For this and other interesting stories, see the September 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!