Lady Tigers Soccer Starts Season at 4-0

| | 0

Lexington High School Lady Tigers Soccer
Photo By: Dan Eason / The Lexington Progress

Soccer season had a shaky start, considering all the rain and weather issues. When it finally started however, Lexington fans have had plenty to roar about. The Lady Tigers are 4-0 to start the season and now with just one more game in August, Lexington is looking to roll into September with a lot of momentum. That’s a good thing because September will bring several challenges. For now, the Lady Tigers are…

For complete coverage, see the August 30th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment