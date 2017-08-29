HCN Lady Tigers Keep On Winning

Henderson County North continues to dominate the middle school softball competition. Last weekend, the Lady Tigers captured their 4th straight tournament title and now stands with a perfect 20-0 record. The most recent accomplishment came at Paris last weekend, when the Lady Tigers mowed down the competition and breezed its way to the title. In the first game of the day, Henderson County North took…

