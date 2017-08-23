Walker Selected As Interim City Schools Director

The Board of Education for the Lexington City Schools System met in regular session on Tuesday night, August 15th. After some lengthy, and somewhat heated discussion on the after-school program, a motion was made, seconded, and approved to send a letter to parents to survey interest. Once a rough estimate of possible students is obtained, then the board can estimate how many can be covered under the LEAP grant and if other alternatives need to be explored. The board also approved Gail Walker as interim…

For the complete story, see the August 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

