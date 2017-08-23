Tigers Lose Season Opener; Host Riverside Friday Night

Friday night didn’t go as planned for the Big Red football team. The Tigers found itself on the wrong side of a 34-14 score. Lexington faced South Gibson for the first time ever and it’s a game they had just soon forget. There is little time to dwell on the failures from last Friday since the Tigers play their home opener on Friday when longtime rival Riverside comes to Tiger Stadium. Lexington will be looking to get to 1-1 on the season, before playing its first region game of the season, at…

For complete coverage, see the August 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!