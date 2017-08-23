The Event Of Our Lifetime Was Fleeting, But Its Memory Will Last For Years To Come.

According to the Tennessee 2017 Eclipse site, “The last total visible from anywhere in Tennessee nicked the upper east corner of the state late in the afternoon of August 7, 1869.” Partial solar eclipses are more common, and there were many places across the state where street light came on and night animals peeked out from 1982 to 1985. “The last partial eclipse visible from Tennessee was just a few years ago: October 23, 2014.” Jared James traveled to Grand Rapids, Kentucky, to be in the path of this week’s total eclipse event. While it was pitch dark there, and in Nashville, it was only shadowed to dim in much of West Tennessee. In Lexington, parents gathered around the gates of the Caywood Elementary football field. In groups, the students began to file out to be seated on the grass, some bringing blankets for the…

For the complete story, see the August 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

