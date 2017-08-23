Sluggish Start Costs Lions First Game of 2017 Season

The Lions opened up the 2017 season with a road trip this past Friday night. They travelled across the river to take on the Lewis County Panthers in Hohenwald, a tough matchup for Coach Daniel Duncan’s first game as the new head coach for Scotts Hill. The Lions finally got their offense rolling but it was too late in the game to pull back into it with the Panthers. The Lions got the ball to start off the game, but three consecutive negative plays forced them to…

For complete coverage, see the August 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!