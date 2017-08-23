LHS Volleyball Gets Big Win Over South Gibson

Lexington High School Volleyball
Photo By: Blake Franklin / The Lexington Progress

Last week was a tough one for the Lexington volleyball team. The Lady Tigers lost two out of three matches. Last Tuesday, Lexington defeated South Gibson 3-0 (25-16) (25-20) (25-19). On Thursday, Lexington traveled to Middleton and lost an extremely close match 3-1 (25-11) (23-25) (20-25) (25-27). Monday night the Lady Tigers dropped its second straight game on the road at Dyer County, 3-0. Lexington was back in action looking to get back on the winning track with a home game against Hardin County. Thursday, the Lady Tigers will be…

