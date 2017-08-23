HCN Softball Stays Perfect On The Season

Henderson County North has done it again, winning its 3rd straight tournament in as many weeks. The Lady Tigers traveled to Selmer last weekend and took care of business bringing home the title. HCN is getting down and dirty this season; literally. While the team was supposed to practice last Thursday, the rain came and the team took to the mud for a game of whiffle ball. On Saturday, it was back to business as usual as Henderson County North kept…

