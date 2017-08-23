Brian Marcum Visits 1852 Dance Studio

Tuesday evening, August 15th, a little bit of Broadway and an old friend of many entered the 1852 Dance Studio on Main Street. Lexington’s own Brian J. Marcum, son of Ray and Linda Marcum, said he was just too close to home on his trip not to come in and give a little back to his home town. Even his casual movements were graceful, his manner warm and genteel as he talked about Bonnie’s School of Dance. He is now a dance professor in the musical theatre school of…

For the complete story, see the August 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!