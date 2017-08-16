Rodeo Action In Lexington

It’s rodeo week in Lexington, so put your boots and hats on and get ready for a great weekend of rodeo action. The rodeo arena is up as cowboys and cowgirls from across the Southeast are on their way to compete in the Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo, August 18th and 19th. Gates will be open nightly at 8:00 p.m. at the Stanfill and Morris Memorial Rodeo Arena located off Natchez Trace Drive, behind the Lexington Soccer complex. Along with many professional rodeo contestants, there will be several…

For the complete story, see the August 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!