LHS Hosted by Lexington Rotary Club

LHS Cheerleaders assist in the presentation by Coach Bryant Hollingsworth and Brooklyn Hudson, during the hosting of the LHS Senior Football team by the Lexington Rotary Club

Photo by W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Coach Bryant Hollingsworth and Brooklyn Hudson from Lexington High School were the guest speakers at the August 15th meeting of the Lexington Rotary. With them were the LHS Senior Football team and the Cheerleader Squad. Hollingsworth said that twenty-two seniors graduated from the team, but twenty-two were added. “I don’t know if we are re-building or re-loading,” he said, “but we are going to produce some good football!”

Hudson’s LHS Cheerleaders, to the delight of all, recruited Tommy Whitwell for their Rotary cheer presentation. Hollingsworth also said that the recent Jamboree was a great success, drawing participation from many of the surrounding counties and schools.

For this and other interesting articles, see the August 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

