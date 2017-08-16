LHS Golf Has Great Outing In Home Opener

Lexington defeated Hardin County, Madison, and South Side on Monday at Pine Tree Golf Club in Lexington. The Tigers dominated the competition shooting a 168. Madison took 2nd place with a 180 and Hardin County was 3rd with a score of 185. South Side finished 4th with a 232. The Lady Tigers finished 2nd with a 114 behind Hardin County’s 107. Ethan Phillips blistered the course with a score of…

