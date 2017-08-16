Eclipse Tips For 2017

Students in Henderson County schools will use a pair of eclipse glasses that meet ISO, EN, and AS transmission standards

Photo by W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Many are getting excited about the solar eclipse that is scheduled for Monday, August 21st. The path of the eclipse will fall across parts of Middle and East Tennessee, but we can expect up to 95% of a total eclipse here at home. Steve Wilkinson, Director of the Henderson County School System, said that a prime time to watch the event will be from about 1:20 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Each of the schools will take time out to observe the eclipse, and the students will have the proper eyewear. The Lexington City Schools System is also…