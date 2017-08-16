County Board of Education Meets

Reece Blair presented at progress report on the ball fields to the Henderson County Board of Education on Thursday evening, August 10th. Plans are still moving forward for the two main fields to be ready for games around February 1st. The board also reviewed manufacturing classes as a program of study for high school students. The curriculum, which will start with a smaller number of students, is expected to have growth in future years. The program will be “hands on” and has often led in other…

For the complete story, see the August 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!