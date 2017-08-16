Circles of Hope Exceeds Expectations

Henderson County representatives for the Circle of Hope Telethon: (Back Row) Kay Emerson, Jaleesa Mason, Lindsey Hendrix, Roberta Milam, Kim Hendrix, and Amanda Barbrey. (Front Row) Jay Barbrey, Emily Blankenship, Aiden Massengill, and Ronnie Tate

Photo by W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Amid the multi-colored lights on stage, and the beat of Chris Hendrix on drums, volunteers representing Henderson County answered ring after ring at the Carl Perkins Center Circles of Hope Telethon. The phones were manned from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with volunteers from Lexington: Jaleesa Mason, Roberta Milam, Kay Emerson, and Emily Blankenship. Seated across from the stage other supporters waited to present the faux checks for the event pledges. Ronnie Tate, Amanda Barbrey, Jay Barbrey, and Aiden Massengill held the $25,000.00 pledge from the Beech Lake Bike Fest. Lindsey Hendrix and Center Director Kim Hendrix held the $110,000.00 pledge from Dancing With The Stars and the $12,000.00 pledge from the Daddy/Daughter Dance. Jeremy Washburn, President of the Henderson County Carl Perkins Board said, “The telethon has…

For the complete story, see the August 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

