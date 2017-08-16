Back to School Reminder to Review Your Family’s Escape Plan

File Photo / The Lexington Progress

With students’ heading back to school, it’s the perfect time to have a fire & life safety check-up! The Lexington Fire Department hopes you’ll take this opportunity to have a fire safety conversation with your family, and make sure you review and practice your fire escape plan. It is important that you have fire safety conversations with your entire family often and ensure that everyone knows the escape plan. Not sure what a fire safety conversation should entail; the National Fire Protection Association has captured the following information to encourage these family fire safety discussions and to assist you with creating your escape plan.

Pull together everyone in your household and make a plan. Walk through your home as a group and inspect all possible exits and escape routes. Households with children should consider drawing a floor plan of your home, marking two ways out of each room, including windows and doors. Also, mark the location of each smoke alarm.

Everyone in the household must…

