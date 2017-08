Andrew Ryan Rich, 18 years old of Lexington, and Cody W. Pendergrass, age 19 of Wildersville, were arrested by the Lexington Police Department in connection with a vandalism spree that stretched from the 100 block of North Broad Street, to Hamlett, and Natchez Trace Drive. “There were about eighteen mailboxes pushed over or…

For the complete story, see the August 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!