Lions Make Great Strides In Second Preseason Scrimmage

The Scotts Hill Lions Football team improved greatly in the second scrimmage of the preseason, from their first. They played the Bruceton Tigers, last Thursday, at Lions Stadium. The defense was stout, not allowing the Tigers to advance the ball past the 50 for the first half of the scrimmage. The offense was much more potent as well scoring on all but one drive the entire night. Scotts Hill’s offense improved greatly with…

For complete coverage, see the August 9th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!