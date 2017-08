Lexington played its final scrimmage game last Friday, celebrated “meet the Tigers” last night, and now the stage is set for the final preseason event before the season kicks off August 18th. Lexington will host the Best of the West Jamboree, Friday night, at Jim Stowe Field. Lexington’s junior varsity will take on…

For complete coverage, see the August 9th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!