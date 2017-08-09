Goff Receives Julie Rhodes Hogan Scholarship

With tears of joy in her eyes, and words of encouragement from her heart, Valerie Rhodes gave this year’s recipient of the Julie Rhodes Hogan Scholarship, Cheyenne Goff, a warm hug and a check for $500.00. Valerie expressed these words to those who knew her daughter and have helped with the scholarship, “As Julie’s parents, my husband, David, and I, are so humbled and grateful to the Sand Ridge Baptist Church Ladies’ Heart 2 Heart…

For the complete story, see the August 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!