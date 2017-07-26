Multiple Arrests After Apartment Break-in

BREAKING: 2:00 p.m., The office of The Lexington Progress –

Calls were issued over a break-in at Hillcrest Apartments, with the car and four suspects fleeing down South Broad Street. “Where are they heading?!?” one of the Lexington Progress staff asked. “Here, so I can get the story,” reporter joked, but the joking turned serious as the white car was stopped on South Broad Street, right in front of The Lexington Progress. One subject fled into the woods across the street, but officers quickly and professionally apprehended the other three.

For the complete story, see the July 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

