Gun May Be Critical, Adams Trial Postponed

The finding of a gun over Memorial Day weekend, by TBI, became the source of the continuance of the Zachary Adams trial to a hearing date of September 11th. The sixty-nine jurors who came for the scheduled jury selection were briefly sent to an adjoining room so that Judge Creed McGinley could rule on the motion for continuance. “Both sides are saying that this (the gun) could be very, very critical,” McGinley said.

The defense needs to have time for experts to go to the site and take water and sediment samples from where the gun was recovered, “a number of feet from a bridge,” to help determine how long the weapon had been there. Experts on both sides will need to decide on how a sampling from the gun itself will be handled. Apologizing to both the defendant and the family of Holly Bobo, the judge said that “The last thing I expected, or wanted to do, was to continue this case…it was done out of sheer necessity.”

Another one hundred prospective jurors will be called in on July 20th, in order to ensure a suitable pool for the final jury selection. On Saturday, September 9th, the state and the defense will each have eighteen challenges to winnow down to the final fifteen jurors.

Three of the fifteen final jurors will be alternates; however, the alternates will not be selected until the jury goes into deliberations for the verdict. August 9th will be kept in reserve for any motions that may need to be heard.

For this and other interesting stories, see the July 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

