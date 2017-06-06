What Miss Lexington, Caty Davis, Enjoys Most: “Being Real-Life Princess for Children”

A winning smile, and a heart for children, Miss Lexington Caty Davis says she enjoys most “being a real-life princess for children who need one in their lives.” She has spent her time fundraising for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome babies, who are born drug dependent. The funds will benefit the five NICU units in the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Tennessee. Davis is not your typical “Toddlers and Tiaras” pageant royalty, she is surprisingly down to earth, practical, and only started as a contestant when in high school. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelors…

For the complete story, see the June 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!