Lions Gaining Experience In Summer Basketball Camps

| | 0

Scotts Hill High School Lion Basketball
Photo by: Greg McClain / The Lexington Progress

The Lions have a full schedule of summer camps to attend this summer and are looking to hit the court running. They played at Bethel this week, and the players responded with a solid defense. The Lions also showed an improved offensive game from a lack luster one year ago. Scotts Hill looks stronger and quicker from last season, a point that second year coach, Kevin McClain is happy with, “We are…

For complete coverage, see the June 7th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment