Last Thursday and Friday the LHS Tiger basketball team traveled to Murfreesboro to participate in the annual camp. Lexington played 6 Class AAA teams and went 1-5 in the camp. Lexington played teams such as Riverdale, Coffee County, Ravenwood, Oakland, Shelbyville, and Wilson Central. Lexington’s win came against Shelbyville and in the other 5 games, the Tigers were…

For complete coverage, see the June 7th edition of The Lexington Progress

