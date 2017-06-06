Grand Jury Returns 107 Indictments

The Grand Jury of Henderson County handed down the following indictments: Travis Jeff Hughes, Statutory Rape; Timothy Wayne Stubblefield, Aggravated Assault; Cindy Keen, Aggravated Animal Cruelty, Cruelty to Animals- 32 counts; Laressia Shenell Sparks, Child Abuse or Neglect- 2 counts, Child Abuse and Child Neglect or Endangerment; Kayla Anderson, Failure to Exercise Due Care, Driving on Canceled/Suspended/ Revoked; Jeremy Daniel Wilkins, Robbery, Domestic Assault- 2 Counts; Timothy Ashby Conrad, Driving While Under the Influence of a Drug or Intoxicant, Driving Under the Influence with Priors.

Thomas Andrew Ervin, Theft Over $500; Thomas Andrew Ervin, Theft Over $10,000, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Courtney Nichole Forbes, Vandalism Over $1,000; Courtney Nichole Forbes, Theft Under $1,000, Filing a False Police Report, Criminal Impersonation; Otis D. Stines, Possession of Meth W/Intent to Sale or Deliver- 2 Counts; John Richard Moore, Attempt to…

For complete story, see the June 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

