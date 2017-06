A group of children escape the summer heat at Lexington City Pool and Splash Pad, which opened on May 30th.

Hours of operation are Monday thru Saturday from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. each day, with lifeguards on duty. Cost is

$2.50 per person. Snack and drink machines are also available on the premises.

For this and other interesting articles, see the June 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

