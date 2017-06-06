Drug Raid on Westwood Drive Leads to Four Arrests

The Lexington-Henderson County Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on Westwood Drive around 7:00 a.m., Friday morning, June 2nd, seizing “Drugs, guns, and bad guys, it was a good day,” said Captain Jeff Middleton of the Lexington Police Department. There had been an ongoing investigation for several months, leading to the arrest of four individuals at the residence. “We found everything we were searching for,” Middleton continued. “Neighbors were very patient during the long investigation, providing information at every opportunity.”

For the complete story, see the June 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

