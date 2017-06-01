Two Vehicle Collision on Sardis-Scotts Hill Road

Around 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 1st, a collision between two vehicles occurred on the Sardis-Scotts Hill Road near the entrance of Louis Tate Lane. A white Toyota Corolla, hauling a two wheel trailer, collided with a large flat bed truck. Law enforcement from Scotts Hill, as well as EMS, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded, with Trooper Little of THP supervising the scene. The occupants of truck were not injured, but it was believed that the driver of the Toyota may have been suffering from a broken leg.