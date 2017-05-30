LHS Baseball Team Places In Top Four

Lexington’s outstanding baseball season came to a close last Thursday in the semi-final game of the state tournament. The Tigers lost to the eventual state champion CAK. Lexington was 2-2 at the tournament. On Tuesday night Lexington faced Spring Hill, the defending state champion, and lost 5-2. The Tigers bounced back on Wednesday and won a double header to advance to the semi-finals. In game one on Wednesday, Lexington…

