Leroy Somer to Retain Positions

Amid the news of industrial layoffs in West Tennessee, the Leroy Somer plant (Nidec) can offer some good news…jobs are being kept! In April, a warn letter was issued that there would be sixty-three permanent layoffs by June 9th. In May, the prospects looked much better at Leroy Somer, and although the spokespeople at Nidec don’t say much, they have confirmed the good news. Teresa Webster is Vice President of Human Resources, Leroy Somer Americas. She writes, “Mr. Crook…

For the complete story, see the May 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!