Lady Tiger And Tiger Basketball Ready For Full Summer Schedule

With school being officially out of session, the LHS girls and boys basketball teams are gearing up for a full month of activities that will run until the dead period. Both teams will be looking to evaluate talent and put together a game plan that will make both programs competitive in a brand-new district. The Lady Tigers will see its first action, next Monday and Tuesday, at a team camp at the University of North Alabama. Lexington played very well there last year and…

For complete coverage, see the May 31st edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!