Invisible Fence Donates Pet Masks to Lexington Fire Department

Tuesday, May 30th, the Invisible Fence company visited Lexington Fire Department Station 1 for a special event. They donated several Pet O2 masks for use by the LFD. LFD Chief Doug Acred says that, “We are very thankful for the support.” Pets are often overcome during a residential fire and the masks will be vital in assisting to their recovery. Invisible Fence donated eighteen kits throughout West Tennessee.

