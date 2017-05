Around 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, May 25, a transfer truck collided with a red Toyoto Corolla near the entrance of the Major Market on South Broad Street and Highway 22A. Lexington Police and Fire Departments, along with EMS, attended the scene. Air bags deployed and there were only minor injuries.

