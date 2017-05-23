National EMS Week

In 2 Corinthians, the Bible refers to people as jars of clay. By this, it means that, like jars of clay, we may seem durable, but, in actuality, we are very fragile. And, whenever the metaphorical jar breaks, we are in need of someone to glue it back together. This week, we celebrate the Emergency Medical Service workers that insure our health. We sat down with Cory Howard and Ryan Johnson with one of Henderson County’s Air Evac teams. We asked about the average day in the life of someone in their line of work. We were told that the day starts at 7:30 a.m, and that they are responsible with checking time-sensitive, medical equipment on the helicopter. They also told us that there is always paper work to be done, as well as, staying on top of things as much as possible. Howard expressed…

