LHS Tiger Baseball State Bound

Lexington clinched its 9th trip to the State Baseball Tournament in school history, last Friday, with a 5-1 win over Haywood in a Class AA sub-state game. The baseball tournament is being held in Murfreesboro, as part of the annual Blue Cross Spring Fling. The Tigers are playing its pool play games at Blackman High School. Lexington faced Spring Hill last night in its first-round game and is in …

