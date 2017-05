Lexington’s Soccer Tigers claimed its 4th region title in 6 years, last Thursday, with a 2-1 win over Trenton Peabody. Lexington scored its first goal on a penalty kick by Tristan Lowery. The second score came by Garrett Winget. The game was a rematch of the district championship game, which…

For complete coverage, see the May 24th edition of The Lexington Progress

